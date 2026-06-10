Mayor Mamdani Approves New Paid Watch Party After Post-Knicks Game Violence

Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed New York would not let violence overshadow the Knicks’ historic playoff run.

The Honorable Zohran Mamdani moved quickly to reassure New Yorkers that the city’s Knicks celebration would continue after a night of arrests, injuries and disorder erupted in Midtown Manhattan following Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Less than 24 hours after thousands of fans flooded streets near Bryant Park following the Knicks’ loss to the Spurs, the mayor announced plans for another official gathering outside Madison Square Garden for Game 4.

“NEW YORK: We’re back outside the Garden.

We have approved a ticketed MSG watch party for Game 4. More details soon.

As we prepare to watch together, let me be clear: this is a historic, joyful moment for our city. We will not allow it to be disrupted by violence.

Be safe, take care, and celebrate responsibly.

Knicks in 5.”

The statement comes after what authorities described as a chaotic, violent scene that unfolded after San Antonio defeated New York 115-111 on Monday night, cutting the Knicks’ series lead to 2-1. On top of it all, sitting president Donald Trump was in attendance, a pop-up many felt jinxed the Knicks.

READ ALSO: Donald Trump Gets Booed At Knicks Game As New York Chases History

Factually speaking, approximately 7,000 people gathered near or inside Bryant Park for a watch party. Eventually, crowds spilled into surrounding streets after the loss. Police said some attendees climbed atop patrol vehicles, scaffolding and light poles while others allegedly threw objects, tore down street signs and damaged property.

More disturbing, social media showed fans of various teams being attacked. Most of the fans were Spurs fans that were beaten bloody, stripped of their jerseys and other acts of violence.

The local NBC reported that 21 people were taken into custody. Eight individuals were arrested and charged, while 13 others received criminal court summonses. Two people were charged with assaulting police officers and five officers suffered injuries during the outbreak.

Witnesses told NBC New York that fights broke out as police attempted to disperse crowds. Videos circulating online showed large groups running through Midtown as traffic ground to a halt. At other points, it seemed as if Knicks fans were fighting each other.

Officials noted that the watch party itself remained largely peaceful during the game. The problems reportedly began after the final buzzer when thousands left the designated viewing area and poured into surrounding streets.

Rather than cancel future gatherings, city officials will tightening controls around public events and make them paid ticketed events.

The Knicks still hold a 2-1 series advantage heading into Wednesday’s Game 4.

NEW YORK: We’re back outside the Garden.



We have approved a ticketed MSG watch party for Game 4. More details soon.



As we prepare to watch together, let me be clear: this is a historic, joyful moment for our city. We will not allow it to be disrupted by violence.



Be safe,… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 9, 2026