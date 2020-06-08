Mayor Of Minneapolis Shamed Out Of Protest...Literally!

The mayor of Minneapolis forced to flee an angry mob during a protest over the weekend.

(AllHipHop News) The Mayor of Minneapolis was shamed out of a demonstration yesterday, over the battle to defund the police department.

As you know, George Floyd was killed on May 25, when former officer Derek Chauvin rested his knee on George Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes, ultimately killing him.

Floyd's brutal death has sparked weeks of protests against the police around the world.

Chauvin was eventually charged with second-degree murder while the other three officers arrested and were charged with aiding and abetting.

Mayor Jacob Frey was one of several speakers during a rally for George Floyd in downtown Minneapolis yesterday (June 6th).

During the demonstration, a protester asked Mayor Frey if he supported the growing movement for defunding the police.

When Mayor Frey could not give a straight-up answer, the crowd became unruly and turned on him, forcing him to haul ass.

Earlier this week, rappers like Common, Lizzo, and singer John Legend announced their support for a Black Lives Matter petition to defund police departments around the United States and reinvest the money into the black community.

The movement gained a huge backer earlier this week when Los Angeles Mayor Gil Garcetti revealed he would make $150 million worth of cuts to the police department.

The move will allow Mayor Garcetti to fund a $250 million initiative to build "peace centers," create jobs for African-American youths and invest in mental health programs.

"It could go towards building healthy communities, to the health of our elders and children, to neighborhood infrastructure, to education, to childcare, to support a vibrant Black future. The possibilities are endless," Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors said.