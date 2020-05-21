AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

MC Lyte Launches Talent Search For Star Of Her New TV Series

AllHipHop Staff

Rap veteran MC Lyte has teamed with "Martin" producer Kyle Bentley Evans to launch a new TV series.

(AllHipHop News) Rap pioneer Mc Lyte has launched a U.S.-wide talent search to find her new co-star for an upcoming sitcom.

The Hip-Hop icon is developing a new half-hour series called "Partners in Rhyme," which will center on a female foster kid and social media star who is convinced she will become the next Cardi B.

Lyte, real name Lana Moorer, will feature as a record label executive tasked with taking the teen under her wing.

And to find her young co-star, she has teamed up with producers at U.S. network UMC (Urban Movie Channel) and officials at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) to launch the "Shoot Your Shot" casting call, inviting wannabe actors to apply for the role.

Five finalists will perform at the planned ABFF event in Miami, Florida later this year when a winner will be chosen as the show's lead.

Lyte, who has featured in TV series like "Power," "S.W.A.T.," and "Queen of the South," is working with Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show executive producer Bentley Kyle Evans on the project.

In a statement, she said, "It's an honor to be in business with UMC for Partners in Rhyme. "Teaming up with Bentley Evans and Harvest Studios made the creative process an amazing journey. I'm even more excited that my production company, Sunni Gyrl, led by Lynn Richardson, who also serves as Executive Producer, has planted its feet in the production world. I'm excited to see all of the casting submissions and find our co-star."

"Partners in Rhyme" is expected to debut its pilot episode at the 2021 ABFF, before premiering on UMC.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Demands $51 Million "Fantastical" Sex Assault Lawsuit Be Dismissed

Damon Dash is demanding a judge toss a $51 million lawsuit over "fantastical" claims by a photographer who claims he groped her when he was drunk.

AllHipHop Staff

Painter Trolling 50 Cent Beaten To A Pulp

A painter who is famous for trolling 50 Cent was beaten and hospitalized after the rap star called for his assault.

Mike Winslow

by

aewsucks

Jay-Z Makes A Surprise Appearance On Young Guru's Instagram Live With The Bullitts

The billionaire Hip Hop mogul is accused of stealing aloe vera toilet paper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

costalacosta

Ludacris Responds To Backlash Over His Lyrics About R. Kelly

Did the rapper/actor cross the line? Or did listeners misconstrue his bars?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Doja Cat & The Weeknd Tease "In Your Eyes" Remix

The rising entertainer and the Grammy-winning vocalist excited their followers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Horlaxyz

Biggie's Debut Album "Ready To Die" Inspires Clothing Line

Fans of Biggie will be able to show their love to the revered rapper, thanks to a new merchandise collection.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Ayedeal13k

Ahmaud Arbery Was Harassed By GA Police As He Was Rapping

Did the cops in Georgia have it out for Ahmaud Arbery? A new video that has come to light could prove just that.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Noname

Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Cardi B Win Webby Awards

The Hip-Hop community represented this year on the internet and one big at the 2020 Webby Awards

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Struggles To Get Legal Counsel Before Sentencing

Anthony "Harv" Ellison's sentencing date for kidnapping Tekashi 6ix9ine pushed back until July.

Nolan Strong

Diddy Backing Special Network TV Special In Honor Of The Late Andre Harrell

A variety of superstars will be on hand to celebrate the life of Andre Harrell, AKA "Mr. Champagne and Bubbles."

AllHipHop Staff