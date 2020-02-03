AllHipHop
Meek Mill Acting Debut Earns Award at Sundance

AllHipHop Staff
by

Meek Mill’s first feature film wins at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Awards ceremony.

(AllHipHop News) Meek Mill has earned an award for his acting debut in the highly anticipated film, "Charm City Kings."

"Charm City Kings" landed a special prize and was presented the award for a U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

The movie, which was directed by Angel Manuel Soto, is based on the "12 O'Clock Boys" documentary.

"Charm City Kings" centers around a fourteen-year-old boy who wants to join the Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt-bike riders who rule the summertime streets.

The film stars Meek Mill, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Teyonah Parris, William Catlett, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, and Kezii Curtis.

"Charm City Kings" also stars DreamChasers-affiliated biker Pacino “Chino” Braxton. The movie is executive produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and James Lassiter, while the screenplay is co-written by Barry Jenkins.

"Charm City Kings" will be released on April 10th in select cities and everywhere on April 17th.

