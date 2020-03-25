AllHipHop
Meek Mill Admits To Being "Extremely Sick" In Recent Months

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 32-year-old rapper tweeted about having "flu-like" symptoms.

(AllHipHop News) As the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rises to over 50,000 in the United States with more than 750 deaths, the ongoing pandemic continues to dominate news coverage. Several state governors have issued "stay-at-home" orders to their citizens in an attempt to stop the spread of the contagious disease.

Celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Kevin Durant, and Slim Thug have publicly confirmed to testing positive for COVID-19. While Meek Mill has not come out to say he is also infected with coronavirus, the Hip Hop star did tell his 9.4 million Twitter followers that he recently dealt with a serious medical scare not long after the outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, China.

"I was extremely sick in December around Christmas time with [flu-like] symptoms... [every day] I said to myself [an] older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was," tweeted Meek on Tuesday afternoon.

Initially, scientists and medical experts determined that people over 60 and individuals with underlying health conditions were more at risk of coronavirus. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States national public health institute, determined that around 40% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were between the ages of 20 and 54.

