Meek Mill Almost Brawls With Nicki Minaj's Husband

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Meek Mill almost came to blows with Nicki Minaj's new hubby in Los Angeles earlier today (January 25th).

Meek Mill was shopping with some associates inside of a luxury store called Maxfield in West Hollywood when Nicki and Kenneth Petty happened to stroll into the building.

According to a video, Nicki and Kenneth Petty became hostile when they saw Meek, who reportedly tried to diffuse the situation.

Things only became worse as the newlyweds grew more aggressive towards Meek.

The Philly rapper eventually had to be restrained by his security guards, who ushered him out of the store before things got out of hand.

Meek is in town to take part in a superstar Grammy tribute to Nipsey Hussle featuring artists like DJ Khaled, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, YG and Roddy Ricch.

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill dated for two years, until they ended their relationship in January of 2017.

Nicki ended up getting married to Kenneth Petty in October of 2019.