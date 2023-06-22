Meek Mill Blasts News Coverage Of Missing OceanGate Sub

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Once again Meek Mill has a lot of people on social media reacting to one of his takes. This time, the Philadelphia-bred rapper went viral for sharing his thoughts on the lost OceanGate submarine.

OceanGate provides undersea travel to view the wreck of the Titanic. According to reports, the United States-based company’s Titan submersible disappeared off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada on June 18.

Five people are said to be on board the Titan, including British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood. News outlets from around the world have been covering the incident over the last four days.

Meek Mill apparently took issue with how the press is reporting on the Titan and its missing passengers. The 36-year-old Expensive Pain album creator tweeted his response to some of the latest information about the incident.

“I can’t see a wealthy man doing this with no extreme backup plans… with your son, not saying it’s fake but the way y’all run the same clips in [the] media not even working on the average minds anymore… all types of stuff going on in the world, y’all headlining with no real info lol,” posted Meek Mill.

Last week, Meek Mill faced online backlash after offering his opinion on the situation involving R&B singer YK Osiris and reality show star Sukihana. Footage of YK Osiris forcibly kissing Sukihana led to Meek asking the public not to chastise the “Worth It” performer.

The United States Coast Guard, United States Navy, and Canadian Coast Guard have been taking part in search and rescue efforts for OceanGate’s Titan. There has been concern that the submersible’s breathable air supply would run out by June 22.