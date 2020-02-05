AllHipHop
Meek Mill Broke Up With Nicki Minaj Over Her Brother's Rape Case

Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill's Beef Explodes On The Internet

(AllHipHop News) The bad blood between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill spilled over onto the internet today (February 5th).

The former love birds were involved in another public spat after Nicki Minaj went in on Meek Mill.

Nicki launched her attack on Meek and accused the Philly rapper of beating up his sister and taping it.

Nicki also said Meek kicked her (Nicki) during a dispute and labeled him a "d##k" sucker for making up with her Young Money labelmate, Drake.

"You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake d##k made u feel tough again. Move on," Nicki snapped.

Meek Mill responded immediately and blasted Nicki Minaj for paying for her brother Jelani Miraj's lawyer, even though she knew he had raped his own stepdaughter.

"You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person!" said. "You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!"

"Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me," Nicki replied. "You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon."

A few weeks ago during the Grammy's, Meek Mill ran across Nicki Minaj and her new husband Kenneth Petty.

The trio engaged in a bunch of trash talk before Meek Mill was escorted out of the store by security to avoid any further problems.

"N##ga been tweeting bout my man for a year now," Nicki fumed. "Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My n##ga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. S##tted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡"

The back and forth ended when Meek revealed he was chilling at home with his pregnant girlfriend and had no time for social media beef

Meek also denied abusing Nicki Minaj or any other woman for that matter.

"For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks," he said.

