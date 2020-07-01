Meek Mill Calls For Akademiks To Be Canceled: He's A Bad Police & Our Culture Don’t Need Them

The "Otherside of America" emcee co-signs that Ak is a low-key "white supremacist."

(AllHipHop News) Akademiks is experiencing a tough time at the moment. The Everyday Struggle host got demolished in a Twitter feud against Freddie Gibbs, and now he is catching the wrath of Meek Mill.

There has been tension between Meek and Akademiks for a while. The Philadelphia-bred rapper repeatedly demanded that Ak stop posting about him on his Instagram page.

This week, Meek called for Akademiks to be canceled completely. Over 40,000 accounts liked his tweet slamming the IG blogger/YouTuber for allegedly being associated with law enforcement and fostering negativity in Hip Hop.

"Akademiks canceled because he’s a bad police and our culture don’t need them .... he also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt and never donated a dollar to the culture! We gone holla at you next run champ lol," tweeted Meek.

Moments later, Akademiks answered back by simply tweeting, "You can't cancel anyone Meek." The Championships album creator then replied, "You getting canceled now! Lol and if I pull this sh*t out you would be done... just say upppp and ima up it."

One Twitter user reacted to Meek's cancellation tweet directed at Akademiks by posting, "Facts this n*gga low key a white supremacist." Meek responded to the person by tweeting, "He is on the low! Lol"

Meek is not the only person that is pushing the idea that Akademiks is connected to officers of the law. Freddie Gibbs is now selling "Akademiks Is The Police" t-shirts. Ak's very close association with known government witness Tekashi 6ix9ine is also fueling the speculation that he is possibly working with law enforcement.