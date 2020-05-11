Meek Mill Calls Out 6ix9ine Again: I Gotta Crush You For The Culture

The two East Coast-based rappers are not done sending social media shots at the other.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently the most polarizing act in music. The Brooklyn rhymer-turned-federal government witness had fans rejoicing his return from prison. In contrast, critics slammed his decision to testify against his former Nine Trey Gangsters associates and naming other unassociated rappers as gang members in open court.

Philadelphia's Meek Mill has been one of the most outspoken Hip Hop artists to share his negative views on 6ix9ine. On May 8, Meek called out Tekashi before the "Gooba" performer went live on Instagram in front of an audience of 2 million people.

The "Gooba" music video went on to break Eminem's record for most first-day YouTube views by a Hip Hop artist (43.5 million views). 6ix9ine reacted to his current commercial success by posting on Instagram, "Somebody check on [Meek]... see if he’s okay 😒."

Meek then responded to Tekashi on Twitter. The REFORM Alliance Co-Chair pointed out that he is working to get incarcerated individuals out of the criminal justice system, and he referenced reports that claim 6ix9ine was recently forced to change homes after his location became public online.

"The internet got a witness in witness protection living in a [townhouse] that can’t even come outside saying check on me 😂😂😂😂. I’m helping free people you putting family members behind bars... I gotta crush you for the culture you chump! How you sleep at night lol," tweeted Meek.

He also added, "We control the culture lol and ima set [an] example lol... [Nipsey Hussle] got killed by one of them I feel a way at heart nobody can change that! Go tuck in!"