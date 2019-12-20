AllHipHop
Meek Mill Calls Out Record Labels For Offering "Slave Deals"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Grammy-nominated emcee threatens to expose music companies.

(AllHipHop News) Back in July, Meek Mill announced that he was partnering with Jay-Z's Roc Nation in a joint venture to launch the Dream Chasers record label. Last night, Meek expressed some of his views about how other labels are signing young talent.

"What about major companies taking kids from the ghetto and got them signing they lives away for a lil bit of money?" tweeted Meek to his 8.7 million followers.

The Philadephia emcee continued, "We taking control of that 2020 and exposing the people offering these slave deals! Ima get some lawyers to break down some of these deals y’all offering these kids."

Besides running Dream Chasers, Meek is personally signed to Atlantic Records. He also came up in the industry under Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group imprint along with Wale and Gunplay. 

