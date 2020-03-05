Meek Mill Denies Liking A Post About Nicki Minaj's Husband Getting Arrested
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) Despite his recent online and IRL spats with Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill is not petty enough to kick his ex-girlfriend while she's down. Minaj is currently dealing with her husband, Kenneth Petty, getting busted again.
Before pleading not guilty and released on a $100,000 bond, Petty was taken into federal custody in California for failing to register as a sex offender in the state. He originally served nearly four years in New York state prison for a 1995 first-degree attempted rape conviction when he was 16 years old.
The news of Petty's latest legal issues went viral, and an alleged screenshot of Meek liking a post about the negative headline also spread across the internet. However, the Philadelphia rapper took to Twitter to deny he double-tapped the IG image.
"You won’t never see me liking something about somebody catching a case I just wouldn’t say nothing! End of that," tweeted Meek on Wednesday night. As of press time, Nicki Minaj has yet to publicly address her husband being arrested.