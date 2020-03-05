Meek Mill Denies Liking A Post About Nicki Minaj's Husband Getting Arrested

Kenneth Petty reportedly ordered to wear an ankle monitor and barred from leaving Cali.

(AllHipHop News) Despite his recent online and IRL spats with Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill is not petty enough to kick his ex-girlfriend while she's down. Minaj is currently dealing with her husband, Kenneth Petty, getting busted again.

Before pleading not guilty and released on a $100,000 bond, Petty was taken into federal custody in California for failing to register as a sex offender in the state. He originally served nearly four years in New York state prison for a 1995 first-degree attempted rape conviction when he was 16 years old.

The news of Petty's latest legal issues went viral, and an alleged screenshot of Meek liking a post about the negative headline also spread across the internet. However, the Philadelphia rapper took to Twitter to deny he double-tapped the IG image.

"You won’t never see me liking something about somebody catching a case I just wouldn’t say nothing! End of that," tweeted Meek on Wednesday night. As of press time, Nicki Minaj has yet to publicly address her husband being arrested.