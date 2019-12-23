AllHipHop
Login

Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Michael Rubin & More Host Holiday Shopping Spree For Kids

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Check out photos from the special day dedicated to local youth from Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

(AllHipHop News) REFORM Alliance co-founders Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Clara Wu Tsai, and Robert Kraft, as well as Hip Hop star DJ Khaled and Brooklyn Nets player Caris LeVert, hosted a VIP experience for over 50 children. Each of the kids has a parent in prison for technical probation violations, who has been incarcerated for technical probation violations or had their probation extended due to a technical probation violation.

Philadelphia 76ers partner Rubin, Mill, Wu Tsai, Khaled, and LeVert started the day by taking the young people from Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Harlem, and New Jersey on a shopping spree at the NBA Store in Manhattan. Meek also traveled to Philly to host his own holiday toy giveaway for 3,500 kids and families at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center.

In addition, Rubin and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft flew the children and their guardians to Foxborough, Massachusetts on the Patriots’ charter plane to watch the team play the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East division title on Saturday. After arriving at Gillette Stadium, the kids were able to meet Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady on the field before the game and watch warm-ups from the sideline.

The REFORM Alliance is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing criminal justice reform and changing laws and policies that perpetuate injustice. Rubin and Mill introduced plans for a bipartisan bill proposal to address issues with technical probation violations and penalties that people in Pennsylvania receive while under probation. The Pennsylvania State Legislature is expected to vote on their bill soon.

Photo credit: Shareif Ziyadat

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ZUBU
ZUBU

Good Look Meek, Grown Man Moves... FR, FR!

50 Cent Drops $100K To Send Son On Toys-'R'-Us Shopping Spree For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
8
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinThe son was shocked? Why? Fifty is cheap and a horrible father. You can’t get points for being in only one of your kids…
EXCLUSIVE: Salt-N-Pepa Settle Legal War With Spinderella
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
3
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://t.co/rVZsauM1hp
Kids Book Company Claims Jay-Z Took "99 Problems" From Ice-T; Wants Lawsuit Dismissed
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Blueface Apologizes To Woman Caught Up In Chain-Snatcher's Beat Down
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
Damon Dash Accuses Jay-Z Of Robbing Him And Enslaving Roc Nation Employees
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneThis is old news really. When Jay kept the Rocafella title Dame although salty, played it off like it didn’t matter &…
August Alsina Responds To A Social Media User That Calls Him Gay
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Feds Worried R. Kelly Planning To Target Victims From Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
9
Last Reply· by
Tomi504Boy
Tomi504BoyThe prosecution needs to prove that he will go after the victims. This is hogwash just assuming that he will do it or he…
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Gets Served In Prison Again
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
4
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
Sircripalotfuck him with a aids dick had all that bad shit to say about nipsey now look at you ol pussyboy
Rihanna Jokes About Her Long-Awaited 'R9' Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Kehlani & Keyshia Cole Connect For "All Me" Collab
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment