Meek Mill Drops Banger To Support Black Lives Matter

Philly rapper Meek Mill is offering up support to protesters with a new Anthem called "Otherside Of America."

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Meek Mill has dropped a new song, "Otherside Of America," in support of Black Lives Matter protests across the nation.

The Hip-Hop star released the hard-hitting track as protesters continue to take to the streets to stand against police brutality in the wake of the killing of black man George Floyd by Minneapolis, Minnesota officers, who have since been indicted for his death.

"Reporting live from the Other Side of America," he wrote on YouTube in comments below the "Official Audio" video, which can be viewed here:

The track starts off with an incendiary clip of a speech from U.S. President Donald Trump, before Meek steps in with verses about living hungry on the streets.

"I was mad I was tryna fight/N##ga we hungry/Mama at work, daddy he dead/N##ga we lonely," he raps.

Meek Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, is one of the leading proponents of criminal justice reform in America after he was jailed on a widely panned probation technicality in 2017 related to a very old charge.

He won his freedom in 2018 thanks to the "Free Meek" movement led by prominent allies and friends like Jay-Z.