Meek Mill Drops "Believe" Music Video Featuring Justin Timberlake

Yohance Kyles
by

Watch the new visuals from the Philadelphia-born rapper.

(AllHipHop News) Meek Mill has been teasing that he worked on a song with Pop megastar Justin Timberlake for a while. "Believe" is now available for streaming.

In addition, Meek dropped a music video for "Believe" featuring JT. The Dream Chasers leader has hinted that a follow-up to 2018's Championships album is in the works. 

Championships debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 229,000 units. It has been certified Platinum by the RIAA and earned Meek Mill his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Last month, the Philadelphian performed during the Nipsey Hussle tribute at the 2020 Grammy ceremony. He later released "Letter To Nipsey" with fellow Atlantic recording artist Roddy Ricch.

