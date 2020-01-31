Meek Mill Headed To the U.K. As Top Artist On Wireless Festival Bill

(AllHipHop News) Meek Mill is to make his U.K. debut at London's Wireless festival this year.

The rapper is to take to the stage on Sunday, July 5th at the Finsbury Park event, closing a weekend that also features A$AP Rocky and Skepta as main stage headliners on Friday and Saturday.

A$AP Rocky is returning to the event after he was forced to pull out of a headline slot in 2019, following his arrest and incarceration for assault in Sweden.

Others on the bill include DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, D-Block Europe, AJ Tracey, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Playboi Carti, Doja Cat, Aitch, Koffee, City Girls, and Tiffany Calver & Friends.

However, organizers have once again come under fire for the lack of women on the bill, with only six of the 43 acts initially announced, female.