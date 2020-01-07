Meek Mill Latest Rapper Heading To Africa Over President Trump's War With Iran

(AllHipHop News) Meek Mill is the latest rapper to indicate that he wants to move to Africa as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate.

The "Dreams & Nightmares" rapper famous posted on his Instagram his intentions to move to Africa and simply wrote: “I’m out …moving to Africa."

Meek joins rapper Cardi B who has also expressed an interest in moving to Africa.

The rapper revealed his intention amid fears of an impending war between the US and Iran after President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad airport.

Experts say that Iran is likely to reiterate by targeting American allies, US interests in the Middle East, diplomats in embassies and regional bases as well as American troops.

Due to the tension, this has caused, observers are of the opinion that the third world war is imminent.

This is why Meek and Cardi are thinking of fleeing to Africa before the war begins.