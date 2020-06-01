Meek Mill & Michael Rubin's Reform Alliance Calls For Arrest Of All Officers Involved In George Floyd's Murder

"This grave injustice must be addressed immediately."

(AllHipHop News) Hip Hop artist Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin are part of a collective that makes up the REFORM Alliance. The organization's mission is to rectify the American criminal justice system.

Over the last week, Major demonstrations broke out in numerous cities across the country in protest of the murder of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd by Caucasian police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. REFORM Alliance has issued a statement about the case.

The REFORM Alliance's statement reads: