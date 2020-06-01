Meek Mill & Michael Rubin's Reform Alliance Calls For Arrest Of All Officers Involved In George Floyd's Murder
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) Hip Hop artist Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin are part of a collective that makes up the REFORM Alliance. The organization's mission is to rectify the American criminal justice system.
Over the last week, Major demonstrations broke out in numerous cities across the country in protest of the murder of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd by Caucasian police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. REFORM Alliance has issued a statement about the case.
The REFORM Alliance's statement reads:
Last week, the nation and the world watched in horror as Officer Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, murdering him in broad daylight. Despite Mr. Floyd’s repeatedly saying that he could not breathe and begging for help, two other officers continued to hold him down while a third stood watch, assisting the killing. The video of his horrific murder sparked outrage, protest and a nationwide call for justice for Mr. Floyd. That call was ignored by Hennepin County prosecutor Mike Freeman, who delayed in making any arrests. Then he chose to arrest only Officer Chauvin -- and charge him with third degree murder. Today, Governor Walz announced that he is referring the case of Mr. Floyd’s murder to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. This is a strong step in the right direction, which we welcome. But by no means has justice for Mr. Floyd been achieved. While preparations are being made for Mr. Floyd to be laid to rest, the three officers who assisted in his murder lay in their own beds at night as free men. This grave injustice must be addressed immediately, and our voices must be heard. We call for the immediate arrest of all the officers involved and for charges that reflect their roles in the murder of Mr. Floyd.