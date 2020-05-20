Meek Mill & Michael Rubin's REFORM Alliance To Present COVID-19 Press Briefing

The organization has created a SAFER Plan.

(AllHipHop News) The REFORM Alliance is set to discuss the impact that COVID-19 will have on the criminal justice system as the American economy begins to reopen. Medical and law enforcement experts will be in attendance.

REFORM Alliance CEO Van Jones, REFORM Alliance Chief Advocacy Officer Jessica Jackson, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales of Texas, and Attending Physician and Assistant Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine Doctor Alysse Wurcell were announced as speakers.

Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, the REFORM Alliance has assisted in providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to incarcerated populations, correctional officers, healthcare workers, and personnel in correctional facilities. The organization is also working to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the justice system through the SAFER Plan.

Hip Hop artist Robert "Meek Mill" Williams and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin serves as Co-Chairs for the REFORM Alliance. Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, Robert Kraft, Robert Smith, and others are listed as Founding Partners. The REFORM Alliance press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20 at 12 pm ET via Zoom.