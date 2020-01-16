Meek Mill Releases The Trailer For 'Charm City Kings' Bike Life Movie

(AllHipHop News) Director Angel Manuel Soto's Charm City Kings is scheduled to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27. The movie, which is based on the 12 O'Clock Boys documentary, features Hip Hop artist Robert "Meek Mill" Williams in an acting role.

Meek Mill stars as Blax, the leader of a Baltimore dirt bike riders group known as the Midnight Clique. The cast also includes Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Will Catlett, Teyonah Parris, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, and Kezii Curtis. DreamChasers-affiliated biker Pacino “Chino” Braxton appears in the movie too.

A trailer for Charm City Kings arrived on Meek's official YouTube channel on Wednesday. The DreamChasers Records leader also posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "I used to dream of doing a bike life movie now look Charm City Kings April 10th."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, along with James Lassiter, are credited as executive producers for Charm City Kings. The Sony Pictures Classics release was co-written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).