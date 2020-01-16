AllHipHop

Meek Mill Releases The Trailer For 'Charm City Kings' Bike Life Movie

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The drama starring the 'Championships' album creator hits theaters on April 17.

(AllHipHop News) Director Angel Manuel Soto's Charm City Kings is scheduled to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27. The movie, which is based on the 12 O'Clock Boys documentary, features Hip Hop artist Robert "Meek Mill" Williams in an acting role.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5ssSJZFWma

Meek Mill stars as Blax, the leader of a Baltimore dirt bike riders group known as the Midnight Clique. The cast also includes Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Will Catlett, Teyonah Parris, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, and Kezii Curtis. DreamChasers-affiliated biker Pacino “Chino” Braxton appears in the movie too.

A trailer for Charm City Kings arrived on Meek's official YouTube channel on Wednesday. The DreamChasers Records leader also posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "I used to dream of doing a bike life movie now look Charm City Kings April 10th."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, along with James Lassiter, are credited as executive producers for Charm City Kings. The Sony Pictures Classics release was co-written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1217495682904248320https://youtu.be/1lVQRHDUG6A
Comments
Jackée Harry Trolls Ja Rule For Saying Social Media Is For Clowns
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
Kikaboo
KikabooWow social media can be a hindrance and not. Its all and how you use it.some try to gain clout which Is desperately sad…
Dave Chappelle Endorses Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeI reserve my comments.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/r-kellys-gf-joycelyn-savage-looks-sad-in-surfaced-mugshot.html
Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Support Lawsuit Against Mississippi Prison Conditions
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Diddy Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G. Being Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeWorthy of celebration.. …
The Notorious B.I.G. Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXwhat are you talking about? About time? an artist isn't eligible until 25yrs after the release of their first album.…
Kanye West And EMI Close To Settling Once Again
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Nipseyclassuc
NipseyclassucDon't miss this.. https://topcitysound.com/lil-uzi-vert-broke-boy/
Tekashi69 Asks Judge To Let Him Serve Out Prison Sentence At Home
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUThis Silly-Dilly Lil' Rat still does not understand the magnitude of what he has done. He really thinks he is gonna come…
Bernie Sanders Supports Cardi B Becoming A Politician
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBWhy not look who we got for prez..All politicians are full of it no matter what party they rep..
Gunna Stars In Puma's RS-X³ Super Campaign [PHOTOS]
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Three Women Speak Out About Allegedly Being Raped By Russell Simmons
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment