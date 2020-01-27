AllHipHop
Meek Mill & Roddy Ricch Release "Letter To Nipsey" Tribute Song

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Neighborhood Nip is now a two-time Grammy winner.

(AllHipHop News) The late Ermias "Nipsey Hussle" Asghedom was repeatedly represented at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. On Sunday, he won posthumous trophies for Best Rap Performance ("Racks in the Middle") and Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Higher").

Nipsey's longtime life partner Lauren London and other surviving loved ones were on hand to accept the Best Rap/Sung Performance trophy alongside his collaborators DJ Khaled and John Legend. The activist/ entrepreneur was also recognized in the "In Memoriam" segment which honors members of the music community who passed away over the last year.

In addition, there was an all-star Nipsey Hussle tribute performed by Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Kirk Franklin,  and YG. After the show, Meek and Roddy took it a step further by eulogizing the Victory Lap album creator with a new record.

Meek Mill's "Letter to Nipsey" song featuring Roddy Ricch is now available on DSPs. All proceeds from sales and streams of the Papamitrou-produced song will benefit Asghedom's family.

