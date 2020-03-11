AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Meek Mill Says Investigators Targeting His Private Jet

Kershaw St. Jawnson

For the second time in a week, Meek Mill's private jet has been searched by the cops.

(AllHipHop News) Meek Mill came home from jail to a record deal, adoring fans and another chance at superstardom.

And while no one is calling him a saint, it would appear to be unacceptable for him to consistently be harassed by authorities when he travels.

Is it because he is famous, rich, Black, on his prison reform kick heavy, or is it because he is up to something?

Recently, the rapper feels as if he is becoming a target.

For the second time in less than seven days, the Philly rapper’s rented private jet has been stopped and searched by the police.

It was reported that right before leaving Miami on Saturday on March 8th the jet was searched. Then the jet was searched again on Tuesday, March 10th at another unnamed location.

"Searching the jet againnnnnnn," he posted March 10th on the photo along with a face palm emoji that has now been removed. "Somebody calling them, gotta be looking for drugs on us! That's an insult."

Clearly the police did not find anything because currently, he is posted up in Jamaica. In a post on Instagram, he says, “ Cuz x @popcaanmusic 🇯🇲 big vibes!”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke's Brother Flips Enraged Over Open Casket Photo

Pop Smoke's brother snapped on a fan who took an open casket photo of the late rapper and posted it online.

AllHipHop Staff

by

YourDaddyboy

Doja Cat Responds To Skin Lightening Accusations

"New f*ckin' subject, dumbasses."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Mike Tyson Had A "Good Time" Knocking Out Rapper Eminem

This is not the first time we saw a rapper want to fight Mike Tyson in a video, Will Smith aka The Fresh Prince also got lumped up in his 1989 song, "I think I can beat Mike Tyson"

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tomi504Boy

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

KINGMufasa

Wendy Williams Cuts Live Audience Over Coronavirus Fears

Wendy Williams has decided to get rid of her audience for the sake of safety as the country deals with an outbreak of Covid-19 aka the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

by

YourDaddyboy

Jay Electronica Announces "Intimate" Listening Events For 'A Written Testimony' Album

Young Guru also seems to confirm that Jay-Z is heavily involved with the project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Mother Of Floyd Mayweather’s Children Found Dead In Car

The mother of Floyd Mayweather's three children was tragically found dead in her car at her home in Valencia, California.

Simone Grant

by

Nuff Cedd

Tidal Formally Announces Jay Electronica's Album "A Written Testimony"

In a post on Twitter, Tidal announced that finally, the world will receive a project from Jay Electronica.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Meek Mill Suggests He's Being Targeted After His Jet Gets Searched For A Second Time

Previously, the Philly native claimed he was being racially profiled.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Biggie's Daughter Tyanna Blazing Her Own Path In Fashion

Biggie's daughter T'yanna Wallace chatted up AllHipHop at the debut of her clothing line Notoriuss.

AllHipHop Staff