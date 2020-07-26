AllHipHop
Meek Mill Single Again After Breakup With Milano Harris

Mike Winslow

The Philly rapper just announced he's split up with fashion designer Milano.

(AllHipHop News) Philadelphia rap star Meek Mill is a single man once again.

The rapper took to Twitter to reveal he has separated with his girlfriend Milan “Milano” Harris.

The news is unfortunate.

Meek Mill and Milano just celebrated the birth of their son on May 6th, which happened to be Meek's 33rd birthday as well.

"We [sic] me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents ... we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding!" Meek Mill said.

Meek assured his fans the breakup was cordial, mainly because the two were good friends prior to their romance.

Still, Milano may not be feeling the same way. She posted a meme with a passage that read:

"A wise man once said "be careful who you let on your ship because some people will sink the whole ship just because they can't be the captain."

Meek Mill has two other children, Murad and Rihmeek, from previous relationships.

