Meek Mill Suggests He's Being Targeted After His Jet Gets Searched For A Second Time

Previously, the Philly native claimed he was being racially profiled.

(AllHipHop News) Meek Mill has spent the last few years advocating for criminal justice reform as a co-chair of the REFORM Alliance. The Philadephia-bred entertainer is now questioning if law enforcement is purposely targeting him.

"Searching the jet againnnnnn 🤦🏾‍♂️somebody calling them, gotta be looking for drugs on us! That's [an] insult," wrote Meek on his Instagram Story on Tuesday night.

This is the second time in less than a week that officials searched the airplane Meek and his entourage used to travel to and from the Caribbean. The Championships album creator claimed he was being racially profiled in the previous incident.

"How many times we gotta be searched being black, man? I be telling them, ‘The least y’all could do is give us an explanation for being searched.’ Y’all already know we black. We be getting searched too much," stated Meek in his IG Story posted over the weekend.