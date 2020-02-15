AllHipHop
Meek Mill To Perform At Roots Picnic For The First Time

Fatima Barrie
by

Meek Mill will be gracing The Roots Picnic stage this May for the first time.

(AllHipHop News) Meek Mill will be performing at The Roots Picnic in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Taking place on Saturday, May 30th, The Roots Picnic will be held at The Mann in Fairmount Park. The Philly native will take on the festival stage for the first time.

Summer Walker, DaBaby, Snoh Aalegra, and Burna Boy are among the many artists on the festival’s lineup.

The Roots Picnic will also have a special R&B set curated by The Roots, titled SOUL.

It will feature special guests Brandy, SWV and Musiq Soulchild who’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Aijuswanaseing.

The picnic will also feature an annual highlight of Back Thought and J Period’s “Live Mixtape” with rappers Griselda, as well as Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface and Raekwon.

The Roots Picnic will have three different stages with “music, gaming, art, and dialogue.”

There will also be live recordings of the following podcasts on the podcast stage; Around the Way Curls Podcast, CRWN with Elliott Wilson, The Read Podcast, and Questlove Supreme Podcast.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale here.

The Roots Picnic isn’t the only stage Meek is hitting for the first time. It was announced last month that Meek will be headlining Wireless 2020 in the U.K.

