Meek Mill, Tory Lanez Pay Tribute To Slain Rapper Houdini

AllHipHop Staff

Meek Mill takes to Instagram to memorialize Canadian rapper Houdini, who was shot and killed in Toronto.

(AllHipHop News) Canadian rapper Houdini has died aged 21 after being fatally shot in Toronto.

The up-and-coming hip-hop star was gunned down on Tuesday outside a hotel in the downtown area of the city, and later died from his injuries.

A woman, 27, and a 15-year-old boy were also injured in the attack, but are expected to recover.

Fellow Toronto rapper Tory Lanez confirmed his pal's passing, writing on Instagram: "I’m trying, and I can’t fight the tears from falling...

"I can’t even find the words for a speech right now .. YALL TOOK MY F**KING N**GA AND ALL HE WANTED TO DO WAS LIVE !!!!!! #RIP Houdini 4 Ever!"

He was also mourned by rapper Meek Mill, who wrote: "Rocked WIT YOUNGBULL VIBE AS A PERSON RIP! PRAYERS TO HIS SIDE!"

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders called the shooting "very brazen" explaining: "It turns out the suspect vehicle, based on the evidence we have right now, was waiting for about forty minutes for the occupants of another vehicle to arrive to their vehicle.

"When they did, the suspect vehicle made a U-turn, came out, and started firing at this group of individuals," he added.

"There was a driver of the suspect vehicle and we know that the shooter got out on the passenger side."

Houdini was one of Canada's most streamed independent rappers last year with 19.2 million plays on Spotify.

He is best known for tracks including "Late Nights," "Myself," and "Backseats."

