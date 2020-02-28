AllHipHop
Meek Mill Unveils Limited-Release Royal Blue Colorway DreamChasers Hat

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A part of the proceeds will benefit the REFORM Alliance.

(AllHipHop News) In 2019, Grammy-nominated recording artist Robert "Meek Mill" Williams was announced as the new co-owner and creative director of the American sports apparel retailer Lids. The Philadelphia representative released a red colorway DreamChasers cap later that year.

Meek Mill is now back with a blue colorway version of the DreamChasers hat. The limited-release will be available at Lids stores in major markets and on lids.com beginning February 29.

“My fans have been asking for more LIDS colorways and options outside of snapbacks,” said the Championships album creator. “I’ve been listening to the feedback and I’m glad we can bring the Royal Blue hat line to the masses – both as a snapback and a fitted. We want to take the headwear game to the next level.” 

A percentage of the proceeds from the individual sale of each DreamChasers hat will be donated to the REFORM Alliance. Meek Mill is the co-founder of the criminal justice reform organization alongside Michael Rubin, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Robert Kraft, Robert F. Smith, Clara Wu Tsai, Laura Arnold, Michael Novogratz, and Daniel S. Loeb.

