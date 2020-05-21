AllHipHop
Megan Fox's Ex Addresses Machine Gun Kelly Dating Rumors

AllHipHop Staff

Megan Fox's ex addressed rumors his ex-wife is dating superstar rapper Machine Gun Kelly

(AllHipHop News) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are fueling romance rumors by playing lovers in the rapper/rocker's new video.

MGK released the promo for "Bloody Valentine" and introduced the "Transformers" star as his twisted onscreen girlfriend amid reports the pair is dating for real following Megan's split from her husband, Brian Austin Green.

The video begins with Kelly waking to find his lover has bound him.

She then tapes his mouth shut and dances around his house in her sleepwear, miming the words to his song while tormenting him and kissing his neck.

At one point Fox shares a sauna room with Kelly as the hitmaker sings: "I can't hide how I feel about you." She also electrocutes her rumored boyfriend by dropping a hairdryer in a bath he's taking.

The promo ends with the ungagged Kelly and Fox almost locking lips.

Rumors of a romance began circulating last week when the couple was photographed together in Los Angeles, and Green addressed the story while confirming he and his wife of seven years had split during his podcast on Monday, revealing he has yet to meet Kelly, real name Colson Baker.

"She met this guy, Colson, on set," the actor said. "I've never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They're just friends at this point."

But Brian made it clear that his estranged wife's relationship with the rapper was not behind their split.

"I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way," he added.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who will also star in the upcoming movie "Midnight" in the Switchgrass, have yet to respond to rumors of a romance.

