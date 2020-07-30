AllHipHop
Megan Fox Says Her Soul "Split In Half" And Became Machine Gun Kelly

AllHipHop Staff

MGK and Megan Fox seemed to have fallen in love after collaborating on several projects together.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made their romance Instagram official by posting the first shot of themselves posing for the camera on the photo-sharing site.

The couple has been dating for a couple of months after meeting on the set of upcoming movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass," and Fox even played her new man's love interest in his "Bloody Valentine" video - and now the "Transformers" star and the rap-rocker have taken their love to Instagram.

Taking to his account, Kelly posted a new picture of the pair sticking its tongues out and added the caption: "waited for eternity to find you again..."

Megan and the musician/actor's relationship was first reported back in May, just before she confirmed her split with husband, Brian Austin Green.

During an appearance with the rapper on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, "Give Them Lala..." With Randall, Megan reveals she felt a connection with her new guy immediately.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

