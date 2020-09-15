Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Accusations She Physically Assaulted Her Ex-Boyfriend

Plus, a new report claims the rapper was shot by Tory Lanez after she found out some info about her friend.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion is currently dealing with two different scandals reportedly involving former male companions. Firstly, the Hot Girl Coach responded to gossip that she use to abuse her ex-boyfriend and that behavior was somehow connected to her 2015 arrest in Austin, Texas.

Karim York's name hit the internet this week after blogs ran stories claiming he wrote a message accusing Megan Pete of attacking him while they were in a relationship. Meg took to Instagram to dispel the rumors.

"So, I just saw some bullsh*t talking about - and I know who it is and they really they antagonize me every day online. They pick with me every goddamn day. They're always making up stories about me. And now I really feel like I'm gonna have to start doing something about it because you b*tches are really crazy," said Meg in an IG Live video.

The "WAP" hitmaker also played a recorded conversation between herself and York where he seems to admit his statement was not about Megan. She later added, "Stop lying on me. That n*gga's not talking about me. Stop putting n*ggas on me. Stop making stories up. F*ck y'all, because I'm gonna hit you with the facts every time you tell a lie."

In addition, Heavy is out with a new article claiming to have more information about the violent incident involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Last month, Megan publicly named Lanez as the person that shot her in the foot on July 12 in Hollywood Hills, California.

A "source close to the situation" reportedly told the outlet that the argument was actually between Megan and her close friend Kelsey Nicole, who was also in the car at the time of the shooting. The unnamed individual alleged the gunfire directed at Megan was an accident, not intentional.

“It wasn’t Tory and Megan arguing in the car, it was Megan and Kelsey arguing because they found out that night that they were both sleeping with Tory when Megan got jealous over Kylie [Jenner]. That’s why they are no longer friends and had the big falling out. They almost came to blows in the car because everyone was drunk. It was a big mess," the source supposedly explained to Heavy.

This new defense for Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) comes after alleged text messages between he and Megan were released. The Canadian singer/rapper blamed his actions the night of the shooting on being too drunk. The supposed texts did not include Lanez admitting to firing a gun at Megan but they did include him offering the 25-year-old woman an apology.

Tory Lanez was arrested at the scene for possession of a concealed weapon. Local authorities later released him on $35,000 bail. Megan is said to be reluctant to assist the Los Angeles Police Department in possibly pursuing a felony assault charge against her attacker. As of press time, Lanez has not publicly addressed the matter.