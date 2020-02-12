AllHipHop
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Her Old Mugshot Going Viral

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Watch the Hot Girl tell the story of her 2015 arrest.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion has become one of the gossip blogs' favorite targets in recent weeks. The latest headlines focused on the 24-year-old rapper's old mugshot resurfacing on social media.

After people began to speculate why Megan was once arrested, the "Hot Girl Summer" performer decided to address the issue on Instagram Live. She claimed the booking photograph from 2015 was the result of a domestic dispute with her then-boyfriend in Austin, Texas.

Meg-mugshot

"I was at motherf*cking SXSW, and my motherf*cking boyfriend at the time - I had just found out that this n*gga had had a baby, right then and there at the damn concert," explained Meg.

The 300 Entertainment recording artist went on to say that she tried to walk away from her boyfriend after reading texts from the mother of his child. He supposedly began pulling and pushing her.

"It was fun at the time, but it was very toxic. But I was young and I thought that toxic sh*t was cute, but it’s not. Do not let n*ggas put hands on you, and don’t put your hands on n*ggas," said Megan. "I'm not gonna say that I wouldn't put my hands on him, 'cause when that n*gga got out of line I was rapping his ass up. But that ain't come at no little, cute price."

According to Megan, the police arrived at the scene where she and her boyfriend were having a dispute right as she was punching him. She apparently spent two days in jail before the case was dismissed in 2016 because the boyfriend did not press charges.

