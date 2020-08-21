Megan Thee Stallion Admits Tory Lanez Shot Her

Megan Thee Stallion has officially named Tory Lanez as the gunman who shot her in the feet!

He did. Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion, and the rapptress took to Instagram Live to tell the whole story.

She started off the video pointing at the multi-hyphenate Canadian performing. She said:

“Yes, this n##ga Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s##t, stop lying! Why lie?”

A fresh-faced Stallion, with a teal green bang swooped under her hoodie, continued an emotional blast that revealed how she tried to cover for her former friend and doesn’t understand how that was not appreciated.

“I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it.”

She then dispelled some of the rumors out there, “Motherf##kas saying that I hit you. I never hit you. Motherf##kas was like ‘Oh, she mad because he was trying to f##k with Kylie.’ No, I wasn't.”

“You dry shot me.”

The “WAP” rapper details the entire story, setting the record straight for those who have been dragging it for weeks.

“Everybody in the car is only four motherf##kas in a car: me, you, my homegirl, and your security. Everybody [was] in the car arguing. I'm in the front seat, this n##ga in the back seat. I get out the car … [Cause] I'm done arguing … I don't wanna argue no more … I get out … I'm walking away …. this n##ga from out the back seat of the car start shooting me. You shot me.

She later reveals that there are witnesses to the crime and that they were not at Jenner’s home when it occurred. She also said that the current state of civil unrest, directly related to the protests that were going on throughout the nation, made her uncomfortable being completely truthful with the police.

She did not want them to know that one of them had a gun in the car and was afraid for their lives.

“I'm scared all the s##t going on with the police (the police is shooting mutherf##kas for anything … the police was literally killing black people for no mutherf##king reason). Soon as the police tell us all, 'get out the mutherf##king car.' The police is really aggressive. You think I'm about to tell the police that...we...us black people got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the law that we got a gun … so, they shoot all of us up?”

Even after they were detained and she was taken in for medical attention, she shares that she still was too afraid, even with her doctors, to be truthful.

I didn't tell the police nothing because I don't want us to get it no more trouble than what was already bout to get in," Megan said.

She would have never gone public she revealed, as she was trying to keep it cool. But the internet rumors and the alleged spin that Tory Lanez’ camp is pushing made her come forward with her truth.

“I've tried to save him, even though he shot me. I tried to spare him and y'all mutherf##king is not sparing me that's crazy.”

No word from Tory Lanez.