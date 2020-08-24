Megan Thee Stallion Announces Live Virtual Concert

This will be the Houston Hottie's first performance since the shooting incident in July.

(AllHipHop News) There has been a lot going on in Megan Thee Stallion's life over the last several weeks. One of the highlights was scoring her second #1 on the Hot 100 chart as a feature on Cardi B's record-breaking "WAP" single.

Megan has also had to deal with the aftermath of being shot on July 12. The Roc Nation-represented rap star accused Hip Hop artist Tory Lanez of being the person who fired at her that night in Hollywood Hills, California.

As the fallout from that incident plays out in the public, Megan is turning her attention back to her music career. The "Savage" hitmaker announced she will lead a virtual concert taking place on August 29 at 6 pm ET.

This will be Megan’s first full live show since securing two No. 1 records and the first since Lanez allegedly shot her in the feet. In June, the 25-year-old emcee performed a pre-recorded set for the 2020 BET Awards.

"Megan Thee Stallion Live" is presented by Live Nation. Tickets for the concert are available at universe.com for $15. Fellow Roc Nation-affiliated rapper Lil Uzi Vert is also presenting a Live Nation-backed virtual performance on August 27.