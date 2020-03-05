Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date For 'Suga' Project

Kehlani and Gunna are named on the tracklist.

(AllHipHop News) The last several days have seen Megan Thee Stallion publicly clashing with her 1501 Certified Entertainment label over finances. It looked as if 1501 was attempting to stop Meg from releasing new music until the conflict was resolved.

Reportedly, a court order gave The Stallion permission to move forward with dropping a new collection of tunes. The Houston rapper took to Twitter to reveal the 9-track Suga, which features Kehlani and Gunna, will arrive on March 6.

Suga will be Megan's first body of work since the Fever mixtape which came out on May 17, 2019. Her discography also includes 2018's Tina Snow EP. It's not clear exactly how the 25-year-old southerner is classifying her new project.

Besides dealing with a legal fight with 1501, Megan Thee Stallion is also releasing Suga during a period when her most recent singles have not seen a high level of commercial success. "B.I.T.C.H." fell off the Hot 100 chart after just 4 weeks. The soundtrack records "Ride or Die" and "Diamonds" did not chart at all.