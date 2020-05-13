Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé Earn First No. 1 On Hot Rap Songs Chart With "Savage"

The Texas representatives have the most popular rap single in America.

(AllHipHop News) It has been a huge week for Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion. Her smash "Savage" remix, featuring music icon Beyoncé, climbed to #2 on the Hot 100.

Meg and Bey just missed out on the top spot on the main Billboard chart, but the Houston natives are atop another list. "Savage" rose two positions to #1 on the Hot Rap Songs rankings.

This is the first time both women earned a Hot Rap Songs Number One. Previously, Beyoncé peaked at #2 on that tally as a guest on Jay-Z's 2002 single "’03 Bonnie and Clyde."

Last year, Megan reached a high of #5 with “Hot Girl Summer" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj. She has seen 6 songs make it onto the Hot Rap Songs chart. Bey's career includes 9 entries, six of which are with her husband Jay-Z.

"Savage" remix is also #1 on the Streaming Songs, On-Demand Streaming Songs, R & B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs, Rap Streaming Songs, and Mainstream R & B/Hip Hop charts. The original version leads the Rap Digital Song Sales chart as well.