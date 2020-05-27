AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé's 'Savage' Hits No. 1

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Queen Bey cements her name in the history books next to Mariah.

(AllHipHop News) For the first time in her career, Megan Thee Stallion has the most popular song in America. "Savage" also earned Beyoncé her seventh Number One.

The remix to the Fever track jumped from #5 to #1 on the Hot 100 chart. Megan and Bey also lead the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Plus, Beyoncé made Hot 100 history with "Savage." She joins Mariah Carey as the only soloists to have a Number One in the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. The former Destiny's Child member is just the 21st act to have at least seven No. 1s.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Doja Cat's "Say So" remains at #2. Nicki Minaj is no longer credited on the record because most of the overall activity for the song is coming from the original version and not the remix featuring Minaj.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" climbs one spot to #3. DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" reaches the Top 5 at #4. Drake's "Toosie Slide" rebounds to #5. Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" is back in the Top 10 at #6.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine's New High School Aiming To Mold Geniuses

Super-producer Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine have some serious goals for their $70 Million Los Angeles Academy

AllHipHop Staff

by

moviedivine

The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

The NBA is in active talks with The Walt Disney Company as a decision to restart the seasons nears.

Maria Myraine

by

Lauren_Desouza

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

Black Thought Lists His Top 10 Emcees Of All Time

The Philadelphia-bred lyricist lays out which male and female spitters are among the GOATs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

parly

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

hiphopza

Run The Jewels Explain Signing With BMG Label For 'RTJ4' Album

A cannabis line, a coffee table book, and a feature film are in the works as well.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Angie Martinez To Host 'Untold Stories of Hip Hop: In Quarantine’ Virtual Viewing Party

Rap stars will give updates to their original one-on-one interviews.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Bun B Pushes For 'Verzuz' Battle With UGK Vs 8Ball & MJG

"Let’s get the word out!"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DMX Talks Coronavirus & The World Going Towards The End Of Days

Earl Simmons shares his thoughts on people losing loved ones.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

112 And Jagged Edge Battle For Hearts Tonight

112 and Jagged Edge will celebrate Memorial Day with a battle of love songs.

AllHipHop Staff