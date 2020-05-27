Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé's 'Savage' Hits No. 1

Queen Bey cements her name in the history books next to Mariah.

(AllHipHop News) For the first time in her career, Megan Thee Stallion has the most popular song in America. "Savage" also earned Beyoncé her seventh Number One.

The remix to the Fever track jumped from #5 to #1 on the Hot 100 chart. Megan and Bey also lead the Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Plus, Beyoncé made Hot 100 history with "Savage." She joins Mariah Carey as the only soloists to have a Number One in the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. The former Destiny's Child member is just the 21st act to have at least seven No. 1s.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Doja Cat's "Say So" remains at #2. Nicki Minaj is no longer credited on the record because most of the overall activity for the song is coming from the original version and not the remix featuring Minaj.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" climbs one spot to #3. DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" reaches the Top 5 at #4. Drake's "Toosie Slide" rebounds to #5. Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" is back in the Top 10 at #6.