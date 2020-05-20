AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce Headline Star-Studded Graduation Ceremony

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Yes indeed it sucks that the Class of 2020 will not be walking down the aisle to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” jam, but indeed they are having an experience that they will never forget, with iconic people zeroing in to celebrate them.

(AllHipHop News) YouTube Originals has recently announced the epic celebration of the graduates with a program called “Dear Class of 2020."

“Dear Class of 2020” will be a virtual commencement experience that has one main mission and that is to bring together inspirational leaders, celebrities, and YouTube creators to make special this momentous occasion for those who would be graduating at their schools provided the coronavirus pandemic was not as rampant.

Slated to make appearances are President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, Bill and Melinda Gates, Malala, Hasan Minhaj, Billy Porter, Sec. Condoleezza Rice, Kelly Rowland, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington, Ciara & Russell Wilson, Cast of Euphoria Cast of Riverdale Zendaya And many more!!!

Don’t worry. Even if you are not slated to graduate for a few years or have graduated many many years ago, you can still tune in.

It will premiere on YouTube on Saturday, June 6, at noon PT / 3 pm ET.

This event will be a capstone on YouTube’s Graduate #WithMe celebration, inspired by the countless students who use the platform to reach out to their classmates and express themselves.

In the weeks leading up to the show, inspiring videos from members of the Class of 2020 will be highlighted on YouTube, reflecting their creativity, tenacity, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Graduate #WithMe is the latest chapter in YouTube’s At Home #WithMe campaign, designed to support, entertain and educate viewers during this global pandemic, and encourage the world to stay home and save lives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Nas X Offers Up Flamenco Music Defense In Battle For Millions Over "Rodeo"

Lil Nas X wants a musicologist to prove his song "Rodeo" was inspired by Flamenco music.

GrouchyGreg

by

LaurendeSouza

Painter Trolling 50 Cent Beaten To A Pulp

A painter who is famous for trolling 50 Cent was beaten and hospitalized after the rap star called for his assault.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Ahmaud Arbery Was Harassed By GA Police As He Was Rapping

Did the cops in Georgia have it out for Ahmaud Arbery? A new video that has come to light could prove just that.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

alobuta2020

Are Snoop Dogg & Busta Rhymes Set To Faceoff In A 'Verzuz' Battle?

Both Hip Hop legends have three decades worth of hits in their arsenal.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

IdaWallace1

Billboard Responds To 6ix9ine's Accusations Of Being Cheated Out Of "Gooba" Going No. 1

Pop superstars Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber also had words for the controversial rapper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

SexyLexie

Cardi B's Catsuit And Beyonce's Gown Up For Auction

A gown worn by Beyonce and a catsuit made famous by Cardi B are going up for auction to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SexyLexie

"Twilight" Actor's Culinary Dream Inspired By West Coast Rappers Before Death

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was working on a line of chicken wings named after rappers when he was tragically found dead in his apartment with his girlfriend.

AllHipHop Staff

by

leonamargret11

TDE CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith Announces Kendrick Lamar Will Return Soon

Is Kung Fu Kenny ready to release new music?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

mrmario100

Kid Cudi, Virgil Abloh Connect With Limited Edition Merch For New Single

Rap star Kid Cudi is celebrating his first release in years, with new music and some new clothing with Virgil Abloh.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Warren G Gives Back To Students At St. Bernadino Valley College

There is a particular cloth that those 213 guys are cut from. And while everyone is focusing on Tekashi trying to pull Snoop out of character, the Dogfather’s former group mate and friend, Warren G is showing the world why those Long Beach boys are just different.

AllHipHop Staff