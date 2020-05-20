Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce Headline Star-Studded Graduation Ceremony

Yes indeed it sucks that the Class of 2020 will not be walking down the aisle to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” jam, but indeed they are having an experience that they will never forget, with iconic people zeroing in to celebrate them.

(AllHipHop News) YouTube Originals has recently announced the epic celebration of the graduates with a program called “Dear Class of 2020."

“Dear Class of 2020” will be a virtual commencement experience that has one main mission and that is to bring together inspirational leaders, celebrities, and YouTube creators to make special this momentous occasion for those who would be graduating at their schools provided the coronavirus pandemic was not as rampant.

Slated to make appearances are President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, Bill and Melinda Gates, Malala, Hasan Minhaj, Billy Porter, Sec. Condoleezza Rice, Kelly Rowland, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington, Ciara & Russell Wilson, Cast of Euphoria Cast of Riverdale Zendaya And many more!!!

Don’t worry. Even if you are not slated to graduate for a few years or have graduated many many years ago, you can still tune in.

It will premiere on YouTube on Saturday, June 6, at noon PT / 3 pm ET.

This event will be a capstone on YouTube’s Graduate #WithMe celebration, inspired by the countless students who use the platform to reach out to their classmates and express themselves.

In the weeks leading up to the show, inspiring videos from members of the Class of 2020 will be highlighted on YouTube, reflecting their creativity, tenacity, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Graduate #WithMe is the latest chapter in YouTube’s At Home #WithMe campaign, designed to support, entertain and educate viewers during this global pandemic, and encourage the world to stay home and save lives.