Megan Thee Stallion Calls For An End To Police Brutality

Megan Thee Stallion hosted her first virtual performance since she was shot by Tory Lanez.

(AllHipHop News) Megan thee Stallion is more than a pretty face.

The “WAP” rapper is college-educated, a businesswoman and she even uses her voice to stands firm in spaces where those who are in need are silenced.

Saturday, during her virtual concert, she made a powerful statement against police brutality and racial injustice.

The stage was set with a black backdrop that read, “This s##t is exhausting,” before going on to list the names of Black men and women who have fallen victim to police-involved killings or assault: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, and Jacob Blake.

Next to each name producers displayed the dates and summaries of the incident. “Why is it so hard being Black in America?” punctuated the tribute powerfully.

Hotties, her fans on Twitter, celebrated her courageous and thought-provoking show.

Her show was crazy and she shared a lot of it on her Instagram for fans that just wanted to see it again.

