Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Other Top Female Rappers To Be Celebrated At Rolling Loud Miami 2020

(AllHipHop News) The top rappers in the music business will descend upon Miami again, for Rolling Loud Miami 2020.

Rolling Loud will take over the city for the 6th time, along with headliners Post Malone, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky.

The three-day festival has curated a lineup for hip-hop aficionados, who will catch a glimpse of some of the most prominent names in the game.

This year, fans can expect performances by superstars like Young Thug, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Rick Ross. Even Soulja Boy is on the bill!

This year, Rolling Loud organizers chose to concentrate on "elevating" female rappers with appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Young M.A., Rico Nasty, Doja Cat, Saweetie, DaniLeigh, and others.

Ascending rappers Roddy Ricch, Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke are also slated to hit the Rolling Loud Miami 2020 stage, which will take place from May 8th-10th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

