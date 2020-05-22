Megan Thee Stallion Curates "Class Of Savages" Spotify Playlist For Class Of 2020 Graduates

Find out which tracks made it onto the Houston rapper's list.

(AllHipHop News) The COVID-19 pandemic has caused schools across the country to hold virtual graduations. Even though many students will not get to experience the moment in person, Spotify is helping the graduates celebrate the major milestone with artist-curated playlists for the Class of 2020.

The exclusive Spotify Yearbook collections were put together by Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Jonas Brothers, Luke Combs, Remi Wolf, and Chelsea Cutler. Each act provided their actual graduation photographs for the individual playlists' cover art.

Megan Thee Stallion

“I'm excited to share my 'Class of Savages' playlist with this year's graduates, I know how hard my hotties worked to reach this milestone and now it's time to celebrate!” says Megan.

The "Class of Savages" playlist includes songs by Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, UGK, DaBaby, Dom Kennedy, and more. In addition, Spotify Yearbook includes the #GraduateTogether playlist for the Class of 2020 commencement celebration hosted by XQ Institute, the Lebron James Family Foundation, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.