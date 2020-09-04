AllHipHop
Megan Thee Stallion Discusses The Success Of "WAP" & Collaborating With Cardi B

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The controversial single is projected to spend a third week at No. 1 in the US.

(AllHipHop News) "WAP" is currently in contention for the title of Song Of The Summer for 2020. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's sex-positive single broke YouTube records, debuted at #1 on the Hot 100 chart, and took over TikTok with a viral dance challenge.

In addition, "WAP" has become a global smash. The record hit #1 on the official charts of the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. It also reached the Top 10 in numerous other nations. Vogue caught up with Megan to get her thoughts on the success of the Ayo N Keyz-produced track.

"The way 'WAP' has taken off has just been crazy, y’all. Cardi and I knew it was a hit and we were so happy with the video and the track itself, but I don’t think we could’ve ever predicted that it’d be breaking records and provoking so many different reactions," stated Megan. "It’s such an upbeat and sexy track and I love that with so many things going on right now, we could bring something positive and fun into the mix that makes people just wanna dance, let loose, and enjoy themselves for a moment."

The Houston-bred Hip Hop performer continued, "2020 has been a wild year for my career, and collaborating with Cardi was something I’ve always wanted to do. So to have come together on 'WAP' and for it to have been this successful, I just couldn’t be more grateful for where I’m at right now."

