Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Call Out Critics Complaining That Cardi B's "Wap" Is Too Vulgar

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

All three women have something to say to people who have a problem with the song's lyrics.

(AllHipHop News) The rollout of Cardi B's "Wap" featuring Megan Thee Stallion has sparked six days of heated conversations online. Fans are calling the record a female empowerment anthem, while critics are deriding the explicit content of the song.

Cardi B tweeted that she could not believe conservatives, like right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro, were upset about "Wap." Meanwhile, Megan took a more direct shot at male naysayers by comparing her record-breaking collaboration with Cardi to "Slob on My Knob" by Tear Da Club Up Thugs.

"Lol dudes will scream 'slob on my knob' word for word and crying [about] WAP 😂 bye lil boy," posted Megan. Many people assumed her message was a response to CeeLo Green's recent criticism of women in Hip Hop creating "adult content" and engaging in "salacious gesturing."

In addition, Doja Cat shared her thoughts on the puritanical backlash to Cardi and Megan's "Wap" track. The "Say So" performer tweeted, "People from the [1940s] jumped in a time machine to come leave dumb ass comments about WAP being too vulgar. Shut the f*ck up."

Numerous social media users and media personalities have pointed out that Hip Hop and other music genres have been inundated with sexually-explicit content for decades. Rap acts like 2 Live Crew, Too $hort, Lil Kim, Cam'ron, 50 Cent, Akinyele, Lil Wayne, Trina, Ludacris, Ying Yang Twins, Khia, and Plies all created tunes with sex-filled lyrics.

Cardi B even subtly shouted out Lil Kim on Twitter by posting a line from the Queen Bee's "Big Momma Thang" off the 1996 album Hard Core. Cardi tweeted, "A wise woman once said 'I used to be scared of the d*ck now I throw lips on that sh*t handle it like a real b*tch' and I lived up to that." 

