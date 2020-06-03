Megan Thee Stallion Donates $10,000 To Legal Organization Assisting #BlackLivesMatter Protestors
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion is constantly showing love to her hometown Houston, both verbally and financially. This week, the "Say So" hitmaker is putting her money behind demonstrators in the city calling for justice in the George Floyd case.
"I love my people ✊🏾and I love my city!!!🤘🏾 Any contribution helps! Swipe to see some sites where you can donate money to the bail funds of protestors!!! #blacklivesmatter," wrote Meg on Instagram.
The IG caption was accompanied by a photo of a receipt to Restoring Justice. According to the image, Megan gave the organization $10,225.26. She also posted links to other nationwide websites that are helping arrested demonstrators.
Restoring Justice's mission statement reads:
Our attorneys are committed to client-centered, passionate, proactive, comprehensive, and holistic representation of the marginalized in our community. We believe this standard of defense is necessary to ensure everyone’s rights are protected. Beyond that standard, we also hope to bring the love of community into our work and into the entire criminal justice system, as true justice means making our entire community whole again – the accused and victims – rather than tearing people down.