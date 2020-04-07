Megan Thee Stallion Donates Supplies To Houston Nursing Facility

The leader of the Hotties joins other Hip Hop stars who are helping their communities.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion is giving back to her hometown during the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The "Savage" performer took to Instagram to announce a philanthropic partnership with Amazon Music.

"Hey hotties I partnered w/ @amazonmusic 2 support Park Manor Skilled Nursing Facility in Houston Texas🤘🏽 [It's] so important to #stayhome!" wrote Megan in the caption of her IG video post.

According to Thee Stallion, she is donating supplies and money for the residents and staff at Park Manor. A contribution of Amazon Fire tablets will also help the senior citizens contact their loved ones that are practicing self-distancing.

Several Hip Hop representatives have taken charitable action during the coronavirus outbreak which has shut down large sections of the entire world. Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Kanye West, Cardi B, Ludacris, Quality Control Music, Lecrae, and others have committed to assisting individuals and communities affected by COVID-19.