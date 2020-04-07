AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Donates Supplies To Houston Nursing Facility

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The leader of the Hotties joins other Hip Hop stars who are helping their communities.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion is giving back to her hometown during the current  COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The "Savage" performer took to Instagram to announce a philanthropic partnership with Amazon Music.

"Hey hotties I partnered w/ @amazonmusic 2 support Park Manor Skilled Nursing Facility in Houston Texas🤘🏽 [It's] so important to #stayhome!" wrote Megan in the caption of her IG video post. 

According to Thee Stallion, she is donating supplies and money for the residents and staff at Park Manor. A contribution of Amazon Fire tablets will also help the senior citizens contact their loved ones that are practicing self-distancing.

Several Hip Hop representatives have taken charitable action during the coronavirus outbreak which has shut down large sections of the entire world. Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Kanye West, Cardi B, Ludacris, Quality Control Music, Lecrae, and others have committed to assisting individuals and communities affected by COVID-19.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lupe Fiasco Blasts Atlantic Records Executives & Lyor Cohen During Conversation With Joe Budden

The Chicago lyricist called out Craig Kallman, Mike Caren, and Mike Kyser.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion's Label 1501 Certified Asks Courts To Force Rapper To Renegotiate

Megan Thee Stallion's record label wants to force the rap star back to the negotiating table.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Geechies

Drake Claims He Didn't Know "Toosie Slide" Would Be A Dance Song

Drizzy's statement seems to contradict what the creator of the dance challenge said about their conversations.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Bans Tekashi 6ix9ine Affiliate From The Internet For Partying After Early Prison Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine's former associate Kooda B. is going to pay dearly for celebrating his early release by allegedly faking symptoms related to the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

Fred The Godson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

1.3 million cases have been confirmed around the world.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChipStax

Audiomack Announces Rod Wave As Its First #UPNow Emerging Artist

The streamer is looking to empower the next generation of stars.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Remains At No. 1 On The Hot 100 For A Second Week

Will Abel be able to hold off Aubrey for the top spot?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Becomes First Debut Female Rap Album To Spend 2 Years On The Billboard 200

The Bronx-bred Hip Hop star is planning to drop her sophomore set later this year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics & DJ D-Nice Help Combat Corovirus With Club Quarantine Hoodie

The Hollywood icon and the Instagram superstar are donating to the CDC Foundation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

kasitov270

EXCLUSIVE: Roc Nation Producer Jahlil Beats Building Affordable Housing In Pennsylvania

Jahlil Beats is working to change the lives of thousands of people in his hometown of Chester, PA by building hundreds of affordable housing units.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Safedoom