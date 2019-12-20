AllHipHop
Login

Megan Thee Stallion Explains How Beyonce Keeps Her Calm

AllHipHop Staff
by

The "Hot Girl Summer" rap star said Beyonce's music is the one thing she needs to get her through tough times.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion has a unique way of calming herself down if she gets worked up - she switches on an old Beyonce interview.

The 24-year-old singer has never made a secret of her love for Beyonce but revealed the unusual way the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker has a relaxing effect on her.

"Everybody knows that I super-love Beyonce,” she said. “I'm from Houston, she's from Houston. I've been listening to her all my life... I watch her talk about basically going through the same struggles that I feel like I'm going through right now. If Beyonce could get through it, I could get through it.”

The "Hot Girl Summer" star also credited a bully in elementary school for really changing her outlook on life.

After recalling one particularly upsetting incident with the bully, Megan remembered how her mom inspired her to stand up for herself.

"It felt really good (to tell the bully off),” she grinned. “So then, after that, I just never gave a f##k about what anybody had to say about me.” 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Rolfweinstein
Rolfweinstein

Then she won’t mind me saying she is an extremely over rated sex worker pretending to be a rapper.

BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBThey will never learn..
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Drosado
DrosadoStick a fork in him.
Lizzo & Tomi Lahren Clash Over Donald Trump Being Impeached
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
112
Last Reply· by
Fifty
FiftyYeah, let's stop jailing rapists, child molesters, and murderers. Great idea!!!
Adult Website Says A$AP Rocky Has The Internet Horny Over Sex Tape
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
Denzel Curry Announces "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle Versus J.I.D
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Gets Served In Prison Again
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
8
Last Reply· by
sydon445
sydon445Mscaliforever.com
Lil Pump Gives Back For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment