Megan Thee Stallion Extremely Productive During New Lockdown

Meg is using her time locked down to launch a worldwide empire.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion has used lockdown to complete her long-awaited debut album.

Since the rising Hip-Hop star released her first full-length mixtape, "Fever" last year, and her hit EP "Suga," fans have been salivating over the prospect of her debut record.

Her recent collaboration with Beyonce, "Savage," stormed the charts in May, and now the rapper reveals she has used the Covid-19 lockdown to work hard on what will be her studio debut.

"I was already gonna lock myself up! I knew I had that goal and I was going to finish it," she told Britain's NME website. "I feel like I had been through so much; I was just finally ready to commit to the process. she says.

"When I'm by myself, that's when my creativity comes to me. The whole album was basically written in the living room, the shower, the backyard - just visualize it with me."

The 25-year-old has also been completing a degree in healthcare administration - an education she hopes will enable her to open assisted living facilities for the elderly, and also been trying to establish her own brand, Hot Girl S**t.

Speaking about her plans for her brand, the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker adds that she wants it to be, "A whole big ole brand, whole big ole company - it's gonna be worldwide, okay? I really want it to be just a plethora of things. I'm really working on my dynasty right now."