AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Extremely Traumatized After Being Shot

AllHipHop Staff

Megan updated her fans, and she's still struggling mentally after being shot at a party last weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion had a strong message for people on the internet joking about her getting shot.

The 25-year-old rapper was shot multiple times during a dispute outside a Hollywood Hills party last Sunday (July 12th).

Meg and another woman were passengers in Tory's car when he was pulled over by cops after receiving calls about shots fired.

Megan was forced out of the SUV at gunpoint and was ultimately taken to a local hospital, where she had surgery on her feet for bullet wounds.

Tory Lanez was charged with gun possession after the cops found a gun inside of the SUV.

Tory posted $35,000 bail and was released just hours after the shooting.

"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," Megan Thee Stallion wrote. "It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.

Police are investigating Tory Lanez, who may have been the triggerman.

So far, Tory Lanez has not been charged with any other crime concerning Megan Thee Stallion's shooting.

According to reports, if he is charged, Tory is ready to insist the shooting was an accident.

The only problem with that defense is, Megan has already indicated the gunfire was deliberately done to hurt her.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she revealed.

"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," Megan Thee Stallion said.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez is set to appear in court for the gun charge on October 13th.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z Has Plenty Of Cheese & He's About To "Milk" The Game Again

Jigga is hoping to cash in on the surging demand for plant-based foods with his latest investment.

Mike Winslow

Moneybagg Yo Returns Home To Help Thousands Of Students During Pandemic

Moneybagg Yo is doing his part to make students safe when - or if - they return to school this year.

AllHipHop Staff

Big Sean Pens Touching Tribute To "Hero" Ex-Fiance Naya Rivera

The rap star had some touching words for late actress Naya Rivera.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tra_mo

A$AP Rocky's Life In Danger Thanks To Obsessed Fan

A woman unexpectedly popped up in A$AP Rocky's bedroom!

AllHipHop Staff

Nick Cannon Causes Concern By Posting Cryptic Messages About Leaving Earth

"I watched my own community turn on me."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Joey Bada$$ Returns With 'The Light Pack' Bundle Featuring Pusha T

Watch the music video for "The Light."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nick Cannon To Take 'Some Time Away' From His Radio Show

The syndicated program is going on hiatus following the 'Cannon's Class' controversy.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Runninjewelz

Police Scour Evidence To Find Gunman Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion

Meg didn't have much to say to the cops, so now they're turning to video evidence to find whoever shot her in the foot.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Incogni227038

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Says She Hasn't Made Money Off Her Music In Years

Cardi B made the shocking claim during a sworn deposition in a battle over a mixtape cover.

Nolan Strong