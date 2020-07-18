Megan Thee Stallion Extremely Traumatized After Being Shot

Megan updated her fans, and she's still struggling mentally after being shot at a party last weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion had a strong message for people on the internet joking about her getting shot.

The 25-year-old rapper was shot multiple times during a dispute outside a Hollywood Hills party last Sunday (July 12th).

Meg and another woman were passengers in Tory's car when he was pulled over by cops after receiving calls about shots fired.

Megan was forced out of the SUV at gunpoint and was ultimately taken to a local hospital, where she had surgery on her feet for bullet wounds.

Tory Lanez was charged with gun possession after the cops found a gun inside of the SUV.

Tory posted $35,000 bail and was released just hours after the shooting.

"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," Megan Thee Stallion wrote. "It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.

Police are investigating Tory Lanez, who may have been the triggerman.

So far, Tory Lanez has not been charged with any other crime concerning Megan Thee Stallion's shooting.

According to reports, if he is charged, Tory is ready to insist the shooting was an accident.

The only problem with that defense is, Megan has already indicated the gunfire was deliberately done to hurt her.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she revealed.

"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," Megan Thee Stallion said.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez is set to appear in court for the gun charge on October 13th.