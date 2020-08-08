AllHipHop
Megan Thee Stallion Is Not Thrilled With Fame

AllHipHop Staff

Megan Thee Stallion she says the trappings of fame are starting to bother her.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion has vowed to move on and not "stay down" after she was hospitalized following a shooting at a party in the Hollywood Hills last month.

Reports suggested Megan was barefoot when she was shot and took off in a vehicle with fellow rapper Tory Lanez, who was later arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

The 25-year-old later confirmed she had been shot in both feet and required surgery, something she described as "the worst experience of my life."

In a new interview with Variety, Megan did not directly address the shooting but said: "I'm not the type of person who can stay down for a long time. I don't like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don't last for long."

After revealing to fans what had happened in an Instagram video the star also slammed those who had joked or spread rumors about the terrifying incident online.

"It was nothing for y'all to start going and making up fake stories about," she raged. "I didn't put my hands on nobody. I didn't deserve to get shot. I didn't do s##t, and thank God that the bullets didn't touch bones."

In her chat with Variety, the star revealed she has discovered there are downsides to fame - as she attracts negative as well as positive attention.

"The only thing I don't like about having all eyes on you at all times is not all eyes are good eyes," Megan added. "I still want to be able to walk into Walmart and buy dog food. I still want to party in the club and nobody's recording me and no super-judgey internet police are going, 'Shame!' But all that comes with it, and you have to be prepared for people to be in your business, 24/7."

