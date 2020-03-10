Megan Thee Stallion List Songs By Juvenile, Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj & More As Her Favorites

Watch Hot Girl Meg talk about the tunes that make up the soundtrack to her life.

(AllHipHop News) Houston's Megan Thee Stallion is clearly a big fan of artists associated with Cash Money/Young Money. The southern rapstress connected with Teen Vogue to create the "Playlist of Her Life."

Meg listed Drake's "No Guidance" (with Chris Brown), Young Money's "Every Girl" (with Lil Wayne, Drake, Jae Millz, Gudda Gudda, and Mack Maine), Nicki Minaj's "Boss Ass B*tch," and Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up." She specifically praised Drizzy, Wayne, Nicki, and Juvie.

Megan Thee Stallion also named songs by West Coast representatives Roddy Ricch and Dom Kennedy. The playlist closed with her own records "Freak Nasty" off the Tina Snow EP and "Cash Sh*t" (with DaBaby) off the Fever mixtape.

On March 6, Meg released her latest EP. Suga is projected to collect 35,000 - 40,000 first-week units. The project's lead single "B.I.T.C.H." spent four weeks on the Hot 100 chart after peaking at #41 in February.