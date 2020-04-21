AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion was honest during an interview and admitted she likes girls.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about her sexuality, revealing she has kissed a few women.

The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker admits she's "not scared of the ladies" when it comes to intimacy, and she believes women should be able to explore their sexuality without judgment.

''I mean, you know I kissed a few girls before. We not scared of the ladies. It's all love," she tells British Vogue. ''In real life, I'm really about what I be talking. Men are free to do what they want to do, date whoever they want to date and women should have the same options, without judgment."

While the 25-year-old has chosen to be candid about her personal life, she doesn't appreciate outsiders commenting on her choices.

''Sometimes people try to put you in a box, right, and they try to put their views on you and they try to make you behave how everybody in society feels you should behave," she adds.

"But this is my s##t! This is my body, my mouth, my lyrics, this is what I want to say, this is how I want to act. I really want people to stop caring about how other people want them to live and to start to live for themselves. Cos I'm living for myself and I'm doing damn good with myself!"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Teddy Riley & Babyface's 'Verzuz' Battle Breaks The Internet With Over 3 Million Total Viewers

Instagram crashed while #TeddyRileyVsBabyface was the top trending topic on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

$hydawgWindycity

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Could Be Freed As Coronavirus Closes In On Inmates At MCC

R. Kelly kind of just caught a break because of an inmate testing positive for COVID-19.

Nolan Strong

by

Deveondi

More Bad News For R. Kelly: He Owes The IRS Millions

R. Kelly's lawyers are pleading with a judge to let him out of jail, claiming he is too popular to be a flight risk.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Gearine

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Retakes No. 1 By Dethroning Drake's "Toosie Slide"

Doja Cat makes it into the Top 5 region for the first time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dallas Austin & Jermaine Dupri Announce "I Wrote That Song" IG Live Discussion

The Hall of Famers are ready to share stories about the biggest hits in their songwriting catalog.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

The Tupac Shakur Estate Announces Second Annual Poetry Month Competition

Tupac's estate uses the written art of poetry to help young people, especially in National Poetry Month, to express themselves.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Offset's Ex Trashes Rapper And Cardi B

The mother of one of Offset's kids claims the rapper wanted to get some, while he was married to Cardi B.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Goes On Huge Spending Spree After Prison Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine is spending lavishly on cars, and jewelry now that he is a free man, sort of.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Ralo Gets Help From Quality Control Bosses In Attempt To Gain Freedom

Quality Control executives are putting their names on the line for rapper Ralo, who is attempting to get out of prison for allegedly selling big amounts of weed.

GrouchyGreg

by

mrmario100