Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about her sexuality, revealing she has kissed a few women.

The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker admits she's "not scared of the ladies" when it comes to intimacy, and she believes women should be able to explore their sexuality without judgment.

''I mean, you know I kissed a few girls before. We not scared of the ladies. It's all love," she tells British Vogue. ''In real life, I'm really about what I be talking. Men are free to do what they want to do, date whoever they want to date and women should have the same options, without judgment."

While the 25-year-old has chosen to be candid about her personal life, she doesn't appreciate outsiders commenting on her choices.

''Sometimes people try to put you in a box, right, and they try to put their views on you and they try to make you behave how everybody in society feels you should behave," she adds.

"But this is my s##t! This is my body, my mouth, my lyrics, this is what I want to say, this is how I want to act. I really want people to stop caring about how other people want them to live and to start to live for themselves. Cos I'm living for myself and I'm doing damn good with myself!"